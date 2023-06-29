Noel Gallagher forced to cancel Wisconsin show due to poor air quality

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Noel Gallagher has cancelled his Wisconsin concert due to the poor air quality brought on by the ongoing Canadian wildfires.

Originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening (28 June) at Breese Stevens Field, the 56-year-old British rocker’s High Flying Birds and Garage concert has been axed.

Concert promoter FPC Live shared the announcement across social media on Wednesday morning, noting the decision was “based on the Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Air Quality Advisory”.

“Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. Ticketholders will receive an email with refund information,” it stated.

The former Oasis frontman is currently on tour. And while there’s no word as to whether the US event will be postponed, it appears he’s scheduled to promptly kick off the European leg of his tour with a stop in Helsinki, Finland.

In mid-August, Gallagher will make his way to Japan for a couple of concert dates.

The cancellation comes as a result of more than 450 wildfires continuing to blaze across Canadian provinces, which have brought heavy smoke to several US cities.

At the moment, Chicago is experiencing “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” air quality conditions. On Tuesday (27 June), the midwest metropolis had the worst air quality in the world.

Meanwhile, New York City and other East Coast cities were warned of worsening air quality conditions throughout the week.

Canada is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record. More than 250 of the country’s wildfires are considered “out of control”, with more igniting each day, in part due to dry heat conditions.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The fires are so extreme that some smokey conditions have even crossed the Atlantic Ocean and into Europe.

Follow The Independent’s live blog here for timely air quality alerts.

Gallagher’s concert isn’t the only event to have been affected by the air quality. Earlier this month, when New York City was experiencing the worst of it, Jodie Comer was forced to end her award-winning Broadway performance after 10 minutes.

The Killing Eve star, 30, who leads the one-woman play, Prima Facie, appeared on stage 10 minutes late before walking off stage a few minutes later, reportedly telling the stage manager: “I can’t breathe.”

Comer’s understudy, Dani Arlington, later filled in and completed the performance.