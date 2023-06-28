Air quality live updates — Canada wildfire smoke stifles Chicago as New York placed on alert
New York residents were warned of worsening air quality conditions throughout the week due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires
Canadian wildfires spread haze over New York City
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has enveloped Chicago causing “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” air quality conditions.
The heavy smoke cast a greyish haze over the city as more than 450 wildfires are actively burning across the Canadian provinces.
On Tuesday, Chicago had the worst air quality in the world. Public health officials recommended residents limit their time outside and take precautions before venturing out, including masking.
Air quality alerts were issued for several midwestern states as more smoke was expected to move south on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, people in New York City and other East Coast cities were warned of worsening air quality conditions throughout the week.
Governor Kathy Hochu asked New Yorkers to check their air quality conditions before going outside. Mayor Eric Adams recommended people bring a mask with them as a precaution.
Canada is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
More than 250 wildfires are considered “out of control” with more popping up each day, in part, due to dry heat conditions.
The fires are so intense that some smokey conditions had crossed across the Atlantic Ocean and into Europe
New York City Health Department tells New Yorkers to ‘listen to your body’
In a statement, the New York City Health Department warned residents of New York to be prepared for worsening air quality conditions throughout the week and not wait for an alert to take action.
“Poor air quality can affect people differently, so individuals must assess their own sensitivities and adjust to conditions at the time,” the Health Department wrote.
The agency told people to stay informed by checking AirNow.gov for current conditions and signing up for alerts using @NotifyNYC.
“While we currently project air quality index (AQI) to be in the moderate range (between 51 - 100) today, wind patterns can quickly change without notice.”
“New Yorkers should listen to their body. Reactions to poor air quality can include watery eyes, scratchy throat, headaches, or shortness of breath.”
Air quality in Chicago ‘very unhealthy’
The Air quality index (AQI) in Chicago was around 215 as of Wednesday morning according to AirNow.gov.
The AQI runs from 0 to 500. Anything above 100 is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” meaning those with underlying conditions, children or older adults should take precautions.
Anything above 150 is “unhealthy” which can impact members of the general public.
At 215, Chicago’s air quality puts everyone at an increased health risk.
Public health officials recommended residents of Chicago and surrounding areas limit their time outside and wear a mask when going outdoors.
New York set to be hit with dire air quality again as Canadian wildfire smoke rages on
The air quality in New York is set to “deteriorate very quickly” over the next 48 hours as smoke from the Canadian wildfires shifts over the state.
NY Governor Kathy Hochul warned residents that air quality could reach “unhealthy” levels in some parts of the state on Wednesday.
Gov. Hochul advised high-risk groups – children, senior citizens, pregnant women, elderly persons, or people with respiratory disorders – to remain indoors as the smoke descends on New York.
“We’re also giving alerts to people about outdoor workers, making sure supervisors know it is not recommended unless people are wearing masks,” she said.
Maanya Sachdeva reports:
Canada wildfires set to cause ‘unhealthy’ air quality levels in New York again
New York City was blanketed in thick smoke earlier this month
