Detroit and DC suffer worst air quality in world while at least 24 killed in southern heatwave – live
People living in the Midwest and Northeast were warned of a worsening air quality index throughout the week due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires
Canadian wildfires spread haze over New York City
The US is currently battling extreme weather events, with over 100 million people under air quality alerts across the Midwest and Northeast while southern states including Texas are battling dangerous heatwaves.
Smoke from more than 450 wildfires burning in Canada is blanketing large areas across the country and causing “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” air quality conditions for residents.
On Thursday, Washington, DC, and Detroit, Michigan, registered the worst air quality of any city in the world, with a broad swathe of the Midwest and northeast from Iowa to Virginia and New Jersey impacted by the smoke. Outdoor activities have been disrupted across the region including traditional summer camps.
Meanwhile, almost 60 million people were under heat alerts on Wednesday as “dangerous” temperatures continued to grip southern states and parts of Mexico.
The relentless, triple-digit heatwave – exacerbated by the climate crisis – entered its third week. The severe conditions have caused 13 deaths in Texas and led to a spike in emergency room attendance across the state.
Wildfire smoke reaches Europe
Texas seldom acknowledges heat as a cause of death in stifling unairconditioned prisons
Per reporting by Jolie McCullough in The Texas Tribune:
Since a heat wave gripped Texas, at least nine inmates, including two men in their 30s, have died of heart attacks or unknown causes in prisons lacking air conditioning. It’s been 11 years since the state last classified a death as heat-related.
Here is McCullough’s description of prison conditions in the state:
More than two-thirds of Texas’ 100 prisons don’t have air conditioning in most living areas. Every summer, as temperatures routinely soar well into triple digits, thousands of officers and tens of thousands of prisoners are cramped inside concrete and steel buildings without ventilation, save windows broken out of desperation and fans that blow the hot air. The heat has killed prisoners, likely contributed to severe staff shortages, and cost taxpayers millions of dollars in wrongful death and civil rights lawsuits over the last decade.
This year, state lawmakers chose again not to put any money directly toward installing air conditioning in the dangerously hot prisons, despite a $32.7 billion budget surplus.
Read the full report here.
Both high heat and smoky conditions are stressors on the body and can present potential challenges to human health, said Ed Avol, a professor emeritus at the Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California.
But Avol added that while the haze of wildfire smoke provides a visual cue to stay inside, there can be hidden dangers of breathing in harmful pollutants such as ozone even when the sky looks clear. He also noted there are air chemistry changes that can happen downwind of wildfire smoke, which may have additional and less well-understood impacts on the body.
It’s still only June. The seasonal forecast for the rest of the summer in Canada “is for hot and mostly dry” and that’s not good for dousing fires, Flannigan said. “It’s a crazy year and I’m not sure where it’s going to end.”
AP
Why is the weather pattern stuck? This seems to be happening more often — and some scientists suggest that human-caused climate change causes more situations where weather patterns stall. Moyer and Carbin said it’s too soon to tell if that’s the case.
But Carbin and Canadian fire scientist Mike Flannigan said there’s a clear climate signal in the Canadian fires. And they said those fires aren’t likely to die down anytime soon, with nothing in the forecast that looks likely to change.
Nearly every province in Canada has fires burning. A record 30,000 square miles (80,000 square kilometers) have burned, an area nearly as large as South Carolina, according to the Canadian government.
And fire season usually doesn’t really get going until July in Canada.
“It’s been a crazy crazy year. It’s unusual to have the whole country on fire,” said Flannigan, a professor at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia. “Usually it’s regional... not the whole shebang at once.”
Hotter than normal and drier air made for ideal fire weather, Flannigan said. Warmer weather from climate change means the atmosphere sucks more moisture out of plants, making them more likely to catch fire, burn faster and hotter.
“Fires are all about extremes,” he said.
And where there’s fire, there’s smoke.
AP
Take St. Louis. The city had two days of unhealthy air Tuesday and Wednesday, but for Thursday “they’ll get an improvement of air quality with the very hot and humid heat,” said weather prediction centrr meteorologist Bryan Jackson. The forecast is for temperatures that feel like 109 degrees (42.8 degrees Celsius) — with 101 degree (38.3 degrees Celsius) heat and stifling humidity.
On Wednesday, the low pressure system was parked over New England and because winds go counter-clockwise, areas to the west – such as Chicago and the Midwest – get smoky winds from the north, while areas east of the low pressure get southerly hot winds, Jackson said.
As that low pressure system moves on and another one travels over the central Great Plains and Lake Superior, the Midwest gets temporary relief, Jackson said. But when low pressure moves on, the smoke comes back.
“We have this this carousel of air cruising around the Midwest, and every once in a while is bringing the smoke directly onto whatever city you live in,” said University of Chicago atmospheric scientist Liz Moyer. “And while the fires are ongoing, you can expect to see these periodic bad air days and the only relief is either when the fires go out or when the weather pattern dies.”
The stuck weather pattern is “awfully unusual,” said NOAA’s Carbin who had to look back in records to 1980 to see anything even remotely similar. “What gets me is the persistence of this.”
AP
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it
The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smok e from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.
And then the smoke will likely come back to the Midwest and East.
That’s because neither the 235 out-of-control Canadian wildfires nor the stuck weather pattern that’s responsible for this mess of meteorological maladies are showing signs of relenting for the next week or longer, according to meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center.
First, the stuck weather pattern made abnormally hot and dry conditions for Canada to burn at off-the-chart record levels. Then it created a setup where the only relief comes when low-pressure systems roll through, which means areas on one side get smoky air from the north and the other gets sweltering air from the south.
Smoke or heat. “Pick your poison,” said prediction centre forecast operations chief Greg Carbin. “The conditions are not going to be very favourable.”
“As long as those fires keep burning up there, that’s going to be a problem for us,” Carbin said. “As long as there’s something to burn, there will be smoke we have to deal with.”
AP
This is what the air quality index (AQI) is
The air quality index (AQI) was established by the Environmental Protection Agency as a way of measuring the density of pollutants in the air to determine how healthy or unhealthy the air quality is for people.
The AQI scale runs from 0 to 500 and uses colors to correspond to the range the air quality is in.
Air quality alerts are typically administered if the number reaches over 100 – which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
US postal worker collapses and dies on the job during extreme heat in Dallas
A postal worker has collapsed and died while delivering mail in Dallas, Texas, during an extreme heatwave, according to the US Postal Service (USPS).
Eugene Gates Jr, 66, was going door-to-door on his route on Tuesday when the heat index reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit (F) in the city. He collapsed in a front yard, where he was found by a homeowner who attempted CPR.
Mr Gates Jr’s cause of death has not been determined. On Tuesday, an excessive heat warning was issued for Dallas-Fort Worth region by the National Weather Service (NWS).
Texas, and other southern states, are experiencing a severe heatwave this week with temperatures soaring into the triple digits and breaking records in places.
Graig Graziosi and Louise Boyle report:
US postal worker collapses and dies on the job during extreme heat in Dallas
Nearly 70 per cent of US Postal Service vehicles do not have air conditioning
What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread
Scorching temperatures brought on by a “heat dome” have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand during the coming week, putting even more people at risk.
“Going forward, that heat is going to expand ... north to Kansas City and the entire state of Oklahoma, into the Mississippi Valley ... to the far western Florida Panhandle and parts of western Alabama,” while remaining over Texas, said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service.
Record high temperatures around 110° F (43° C) are forecast in parts of western Texas on Monday and relief is not expected before the Fourth of July holiday, Mr Oravec said.
A heat dome occurs when stationary high pressure with warm air combines with warmer than usual air in the Gulf of Mexico and heat from the sun that is nearly directly overhead, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said.
“By the time we get into the middle of summer, it’s hard to get the hot air aloft,” Mr Nielsen-Gammon, a professor at Texas A&M’s College of Atmospheric Sciences said. “If it’s going to happen, this is the time of year it will.”
Wildfire smoke disrupts traditional summer camps
The Canadian wildfires that have shrouded much of the nation in smoky haze are making it much harder for American kids to enjoy one of the staples of summer camp: fresh country air.
As a result, many camps in the Midwest and the East have been moving activities indoors, seeking advice from medical professionals and hoping the air quality improves soon so campers can get back to hiking, playing tetherball and waging games of capture the flag.
Wildfire smoke drives traditional summer camp activities indoors
The Canadian wildfires that have shrouded much of the nation in smoky haze are making it much harder for American kids to enjoy one of the staples of summer camp: fresh country air
