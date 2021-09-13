Normani pays tribute to Janet Jackson in steamy VMAs performance

Normani paid tribute to Janet Jackson’s 2002 live performance of “Would You Mind” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (12 September).

The 25-year-old singer enlisted Teyana Taylor for a steamy rendition of her song “Wild Side” where Normani was seen performing a grind-on in the last moments of her set.

The artist, whose full name is Normani Kordei Hamilton, mounted Taylor’s body for a twerk session, which was followed by a scene where she guided her heels into the base of a bondage board and plunged backward.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the number.

“If you can’t reach me this week, I’ll be replaying that Normani and Teyana Taylor performance,” one fan wrote out of excitement.

Another person wrote: “Janet Jackson remains the blueprint for new girls like Normani.”

Many people have also described it as “the best performance of the night”.

Jackson is yet to comment on Normani’s performance.

You can find a list of this year’s VMA results here, with Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo among the night’s biggest winners.