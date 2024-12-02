Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Blur bassist Alex James has pointed out the “good manners” demonstrated by his band’s former rivals Oasis when they announced their long-awaited reunion tour.

James’s group, fronted by singer Damon Albarn, recently concluded their own reunion tour in April this year with two performances at Coachella festival. Albarn announced on the second night that it would probably be Blur’s final show.

Just months later in August, after years of rumours and speculation, Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed that they would reunite onstage for the first time since their dramatic backstage bust-up at France’s Rock en Seine festival in 2009.

The Manchester-born brothers are set to perform to tens of thousands of fans at stadiums around the world next year, including a string of sold-out dates in the UK and Ireland.

“I’m happy for them,” James, 56, told The Observer. “Delighted. They’re great. I like them. You know, there are some people – mentioning no names – that when they walk into a room, you’re like, ‘Oh f***ing hell, he’s here. But when either of [the Gallagher brothers] walk into a room, it’s like: ‘Heyyy.’

“He’s an incredible singer, Liam, and he can’t help being a rock star,” he continued. “And it’s nice that they waited till we got our s*** out the way, you know? That’s very good manners.”

Alex James said Noel and Liam Gallagher had demonstrated ‘good manners’ with the timing of their reunion announcement ( Getty )

Noel, 57, recently shared his mum Peggy’s rather underwhelming reaction to the Oasis reunion, as he attended the unveiling of a new portrait of him at the National Portrait Gallery.

“My mum couldn’t give a s***,” he said, according to The Sun. “My mum never gave a s***, never. You know what Irish mums are like?

“When we told her we were getting back together, she said, ‘Sure, that will be nice.’ That was it.’”

Despite her apparent lack of enthusiasm, Noel said he and Liam would try to get her to one of their stadium shows.

“We’ll try and get her to Dublin,” he said, referring to Oasis’s gig at Croke Park.

The Oasis reunion will coincide with the 30th anniversary of their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

Noel created a six-hour version of “Champagne Supernova” from the album to create an immersive experience at the National Portrait Gallery, where his portrait is on display.

The image of Gallagher will remain part of the gallery’s permanent collection once the exhibition ends on 2 March 2025.

Gallagher previously said he is “thrilled and honoured” as a “grumpy middle-aged man, who hates having his picture taken” to join the collection.

“Thanks and praise,” he added.