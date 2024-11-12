Noel Gallagher has recorded a six-hour version of classic Oasis hit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Noel Gallagher is set to unveil a six-hour version of one of Oasis’s most famous songs.

The Oasis frontman has created an immersive rendition of the classic tune for the National Portrait Gallery in London, as his portrait goes on display at the museum in Trafalgar Square.

“Champagne Supernova”, originally released by the Manchester-formed rock band as the sixth and final single on their 1995 album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, will be played for visitors to the gallery as part of its Legends exhibition.

Gallagher previously said he is “thrilled and honoured” as a “grumpy middle-aged man, who hates having his picture taken” to join the collection.

“Thanks and praise,” he added.

The image, taken by photographer Zoe Law, will go on display on 29 November, along with 99 similar portraits of people who have influenced her life and career.

open image in gallery A new portrait of Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher, taken by photographer Zoe Law, will go on display at the National Portrait Gallery ( National Portrait Gallery/PA Wire )

The image of Gallagher will remain part of the gallery’s permanent collection once the exhibition ends on 2 March 2025.

Other stars included in the display of black and white photos are England World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton, British actor Orlando Bloom, and a never-before-seen picture of Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall.

In the display will also be a portrait, which the gallery said has not been seen before, of The Girl star Sienna Miller holding the 1967 Epiphone guitar that Gallagher used to compose “Champagne Supernova”.

Gallagher has currently preparing for the hugely anticipated Oasis reunion tour, due to take place across international stadiums in 2025, which will see him join his younger brother Liam onstage for the first time in 16 years.

The pair have not played together live since their notorious backstage bust-up at Rock en Seine festival in 2009.

All dates for the UK and Ireland shows have sold out; Oasis are soon to release tickets for the South America leg.

open image in gallery Oasis band members Noel Gallagher, left, and Liam Gallagher (Zak Hussein/PA) ( PA Wire )

Last week, the rock band announced that they would be supported for the UK and Ireland shows by former The Verve frontman and solo artist Richard Ashcroft, and indie-rock band Cast.

Cast frontman John Power said in a statement: “I’m blown away at the reunion. Oasis are the voice of a generation and the songs that they wrote and sung were and still are the soundtrack to many people’s dreams. They are the people’s band.”

He added: “I’ve known Noel and Liam all through the years, we go way back. It’s been some ride, some journey. I’ve felt and known their music personally, as a fan. It inspired me as a songwriter, it blew the whole scene open like nothing before and it reached way beyond the stratosphere. Everything changed.

“We were all part of that and we will all be part of this. I’m especially looking forward to revisiting my family’s Irish roots when the tour hits Dublin. Let the opening chords shimmer and shine next July.”

Meanwhile Ashcroft said: “As a fan from day one I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’s return was announced. I can say with no exaggeration that the songwriting talent of Noel and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

“It was the perfection of ‘Live Forever’ that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy. Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power.”

Additional reporting by Press Association