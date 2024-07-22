Kim Cattrall says she isn’t returning for season three of And Just Like That

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Kim Cattrall has said she isn’t returning for season three of And Just Like That, putting an end to speculation about whether she would reprise her role as Samantha Jones.

Replying to a fan on X who shared an article suggesting that she would be back on the show, the actor said on Sunday, “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not.”

Cattrall played Samantha on Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004 as well as in two subsequent feature films.

But the actor said she would not reprise the role for another series and did not feature in season one of And Just Like That, a sequel of Sex and the City.

She did, however, make a guest appearance in the second season.

Her character was beloved by fans for her frank approach to sex and ambition, but Origins podcast host James Andrew Miller said in 2018 that Cattrall was unhappy with the direction her character was taking in the script for the third film and chose to step away. The proposed film was eventually cancelled.

In recent years, reports of a feud between Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker led to speculation that it was why the former refused to appear on Sex and the City spinoffs.

Speaking about her three co-stars – Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis – Cattrall said on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2017: “We have never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be.”

​Cattrall was previously reported to have said that their relationship had become “toxic” and hit out at being portrayed as a “diva”, adding of Parker: “I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”

In the very first episode of And Just Like That, Cattrall’s absence is addressed in a scene where Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw reveals that Samantha ended their friendship. “It’s kind of like she’s dead – we never talk about her,” Carrie says. “She stopped returning my calls.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Cattrall made a cameo apperance in the second season: Samantha calls Carrie from London saying she wanted to surprise her in New York, but was unable to because of a flight delay.

open image in gallery Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in the ‘And Just Like That’ finale ( HBO )

Cattrall reportedly shot her dialogue without speaking to or seeing the rest of the cast.

In 2022, Parker responded to Cattrall’s public comments for the first time, telling The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that hearing them had been “very painful”.

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way,” Parker said.

Season three of And Just Like That is currently filming and is set to return in 2025.