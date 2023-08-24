Sex and the City stylist reveals how Samantha Jones’ fashion evolved for AJLT return

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Throughout all six seasons of Sex and the City, animal prints, colossal statement accessories and puffed shoulder pads boldly spoke for Kim Cattrall’s captivating character: Samantha Jones. Her on-screen persona’s modus operandi was power dressing - mirroring the same eccentricity surrounding her love life. It’s safe to say the show’s stylist, Patricia Field, paid homage to the character’s charisma with every outfit... and Cattrall was always a fan.

When news broke of Cattrall’s cameo in the Max reboot series And Just Like That, fans were shocked after having heard the 67-year-old actor say she had no interest in reprising her character. It was later revealed that Cattrall agreed to film one scene because producers had agreed to her stipulations – one of which required Field to dress Samantha for her return.

Speaking with Elle, the 82-year-old costume designer reflected on the experience of renewing her partnership with Cattrall’s beloved TV character.

“[Jones] was such a popular character and, even though she was the oldest of the four women, she was the funniest in her own way, and that always inspires me,” Field confessed. “Her style is that of a woman who is confident in her sexuality, but it also includes her comedic side - her sense of humour and irony.”

For Cattrall’s highly-anticipated scene, Field curated a look representative of Jones’ style in the original series. This meant a focus on bright colours and abstract adornments, and not so much obviously branded pieces. Field imagined that present-day Samantha would epitomise her character’s older age by advancing her fashion sense along with it.

“I wanted to bring back Samantha Jones. I didn’t veer off and make some other image. [There] were a few adjustments, but nothing major,” Field told Elle. “I wanted to bring Samantha back because the fans were clamouring for her.”

In the season two finale of And Just Like That, Samantha can be seen in the car and talking on the phone with Carrie Bradshaw - played by Sarah Jessica Parker. Keeping to the character’s former colour palette of “red and purple [shades],” Field stuck Cattrall in a rouched red dress under a thin, metallic blazer. The look was adorned with a structed lime green Fendi clutch and bulky silver bangles. Samantha’s devotion to herself, and herself only, was symbolised with a diamond-studded band and massive rock on her ring finger.

She’s back: Kim Cattrall as Samantha in the ‘And Just Like That’ finale (HBO)

“When it came to this special appearance of Kim, I was happy that she accepted it. I thought she looked good. That’s my job,” Field added.

According to a Page Six source, Cattrall’s supposed non-negotiables centred around a desire to film her scene entirely alone. “Kim had two stipulations - one, that she would not act with any of the other girls and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King,” an insider told the outlet.

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York in the original series and the AJLT reboot, has since spoken about Cattrall’s decision to return to set only in the absence of the lead cast. “You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody,” she told The Telegraph. “I do understand fans’ feelings — that they’re upset. I wish I could fix it, but I can‘t, it’s not in my power.”

The season two finale of And Just Like That is available to stream on Max.