Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Patricia Field has shared her reaction after learning of Kim Cattrall’s surprise cameo on season two of And Just Like That.

The HBO Max programme is a spin-off of the groundbreaking comedy series Sex and the City, which ran from 1998 to 2004 and starred Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon as the lead characters.

Field served as the stylist and costume designer for the original series, as well as the two films that followed in 2008 and 2010.

Earlier this month, Cattrall, 66, was confirmed to return for a cameo appearance in the next season of And Just Like That, having previously severed her connection with the show and her character, the sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones, after Sex and the City 2 (2010).

Field, 82, styled Samantha’s outfits for her comeback scene. When she was called to take care of the character’s looks, Field said that the request did not come as a surprise.

“I wasn’t shocked,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday (15 June). “I was very happy. I’m very happy to work with Kim. She trusts me, she believes in me. It’s just smooth and lovely all the time.”

Field declined to give the publication any further information on Cattrall’s return, explaining: “I don’t think I’m supposed to. I’ve been warned.”

Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall (Getty Images for Variety)

This also marks Field’s return to the Sex and the City franchise, as the renowned fashion advisor had not previously been involved in the rebooted series.

It appears that Field’s involvement in the series is limited to her experience with Cattrall, as she also expressed doubts over returning to the world of SATC permanently.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7-days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7-days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I did it. I did it and did it and did it,” she explained. “I too need my inspirations, new experiences.”

And Just Like That season two will begin on 22 June.