Sex and the City stylist Patricia Field says she ‘wasn’t shocked’ after learning of Kim Cattrall’s return
Renowned stylist and costume designer will return to the ‘Sex and the City’ universe with Cattrall
Patricia Field has shared her reaction after learning of Kim Cattrall’s surprise cameo on season two of And Just Like That.
The HBO Max programme is a spin-off of the groundbreaking comedy series Sex and the City, which ran from 1998 to 2004 and starred Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon as the lead characters.
Field served as the stylist and costume designer for the original series, as well as the two films that followed in 2008 and 2010.
Earlier this month, Cattrall, 66, was confirmed to return for a cameo appearance in the next season of And Just Like That, having previously severed her connection with the show and her character, the sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones, after Sex and the City 2 (2010).
Field, 82, styled Samantha’s outfits for her comeback scene. When she was called to take care of the character’s looks, Field said that the request did not come as a surprise.
“I wasn’t shocked,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday (15 June). “I was very happy. I’m very happy to work with Kim. She trusts me, she believes in me. It’s just smooth and lovely all the time.”
Field declined to give the publication any further information on Cattrall’s return, explaining: “I don’t think I’m supposed to. I’ve been warned.”
This also marks Field’s return to the Sex and the City franchise, as the renowned fashion advisor had not previously been involved in the rebooted series.
It appears that Field’s involvement in the series is limited to her experience with Cattrall, as she also expressed doubts over returning to the world of SATC permanently.
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7-days
New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7-days
New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
“I did it. I did it and did it and did it,” she explained. “I too need my inspirations, new experiences.”
And Just Like That season two will begin on 22 June.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies