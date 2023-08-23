Selena Gomez gets Kim Cattrall’s approval as she lip-syncs to Sex and the City scene

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez won the approval of Kim Cattrall as she lip-synced to Sex and the City while promoting her forthcoming single.

On Friday (25 August), the “Lose You To Love Me” singer announced her plans to release a new song, the humorously titled single “Single Soon”.

Teasing the track’s release on Tuesday (22 August), Gomez, 31, shared a clip to Instagram lip-syncing along to one of the most memorable lines from HBO’s hit sitcom Sex and the City.

In the scene, Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones receives a call, answering the phone: “Hello?”

“It’s over, I told my wife,” he says, with Samantha replying in confusion: “Who is this?”

Dressed in an orange corset-style top and with her hair in a low ponytail, Gomez mouths along to the scene while using her hand as a telephone, before flicking her hair and turning away.

The clip caught the attention of Cattrall, 67, who reshared the post on Twitter/X.

“I approve this message… [kiss emoji],” she wrote.

Cattrall’s comment comes days before she makes a return to the Sex and the City franchise for a one-off appearance in spin-off series And Just Like That.

Unlike her fellow SATC cast members (Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon), Cattrall has not appeared in the modern-day sequel show, following a long-standing feud with Parker.

You can read a timeline of their feud here.

Cattrall played sex-positive PR woman Samantha on Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004, reprising the role for two feature films.

She subsequently suggested she was unwilling to return to the role again, but will appear in the final episode of And Just Like That season two, which airs on Thursday (24 August).

Cattrall filmed the scene on her own, meaning she did not have to interact with her former castmates.

Cattrall is returning to ‘And Just Like That’ for the reason two finale (Getty Images)

On Tuesday, And Just Like That viewers were shocked to learn that the show – which has been met with a variable reception – has been renewed for a third season.

Many had assumed the show would not return, and that Cattrall’s return would provide closure to the series.

However, representatives for streaming service Max (formerly known as HBO Max), said that And Just Like That had become the “No 1 Max Original overall” in its second season, and is “the most-watched returning Max Original to date”.

Series creator Michael Patrick King said: “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

And Just Like That concludes on Thursday 24 August on Max in the US and Sky Comedy and Now in the UK.