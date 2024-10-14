Liam Gallagher shares brutal response to Saturday Night Live parody

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Liam Gallagher has shared a brutal response to the parody of Oasis on Saturday Night Live.

The popular US variety show aired a skit on Saturday night (12 October) that mocked Gallagher and his brother Noel, ahead of the siblings’ reunion tour next year.

Viewers in the UK took umbridge with the parody, with many noting that the series failed to accurately capture the Mancunian brothers’ accents.

Underneath a clip of the sketch on X/Twitter, one fan tagged Gallagher in the comments, writing: “have you seen this?”

Gallagher then delivered his verdict on the sketch, writing: “Are they meant to be comedians?”

On SNL, Liam was portrayed by Sarah Sherman, while Noel was played by James Austin Johnson.

Criticisms of the sketch abounded on social media following the episode’s airing.

open image in gallery Sarah Sherman and Liam Gallagher ( NBC/Getty )

“Bloody hell... I don’t mind a bit of SNL but this #Oasis sketch was just AGONY to watch,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “Literally couldn’t get through it, it was so bad.”

“SNL have done an Oasis bit and it’s just as cringe as you imagine,” wrote another.

“Hey SNL, if you’re gonna do Oasis, please don’t make them be from Essex,” someone else remarked, while another viewer wrote: “JFC, that Oasis segment on #SNL Weekend Update was so bad. Never knew Oasis were secretly from London…”

Last month, Gallagher faced criticism for his singing during a performance at a Wembley Stadium boxing fixture.

The set marked the first time he had performed live since the Oasis reunion was announced weeks ago.

After fans disparaged his vocals, the famously irascible musician hit back with a furious post on X/Twitter.

“To all those S***C***S who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans your just IMPOSTERS,” he wrote. “And if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way LF***ING.”

Oasis will tour the UK and Europe in 2025, with further dates around the world set to follow.