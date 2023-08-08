Offset says he knew Jamie Lee Curtis was ‘cool’ after her response to his DM

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Offset has revealed how he managed to land an unlikely collaboration with Jamie Lee Curtis, after he slid into her Instagram direct messages (DMs).

The Oscar-winning actor, 64, makes a surprise cameo in the teaser for the rapper’s newest music video, “Jealousy”, featuring his wife, fellow rapper Cardi B.

In an Instagram promotional video, Offset and Curtis recreate a spoof of James Brown’s strange 1988 CNN interview, with the scream queen asking Offset about the “drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B”.

“Haaaa!” he reacts, before the Everything Everywhere All At Once star responds defeated: “Ok, you’re not going to answer my f***ing question, are you?”

Wearing a wig and suit similar to that of the late Brown, Offset mimics the “I Got You” singer’s bizarre answer: “I’m out on love. Along from night to night, you find me!”

Speaking to Good Morning America in a new interview about how he got Curtis on board for the clip, Offset said he DMed the actor on Instagram.

“Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one,” he praised, explaining that he messaged her saying: “‘Yo, I got an idea, I would love to work with you.’ So, she wrote me back so quick and she like, ‘Yeah, I got you, but you need to follow me.’

“So that’s how I knew she was cool,” Offset said, adding that after that, they exchanged phone numbers and he told her his idea.

Asked if their exchange happened before or after her 2023 Oscar win, the rapper confirmed: “This was after.”

While the full parody clip doesn’t appear in the official music video, Curtis’s voiceover still intros the video.

Offset and Cardi B’s latest song appears to address the drama they faced last month when the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper falsely accused his wife of cheating on him in a quickly deleted Instagram Story. He later admitted that he shared the false accusation when he was drunk on tequila.

The couple have been married since 2017. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in 2020 following rumours that he cheated on her, but the pair later reconciled and have been together ever since.

They share two children together, daughter Kulture, five, and son Wave, one. Offset has three other children from previous relationships: Jordan, 13, Kody, eight, and Kalea, eight.