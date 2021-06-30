Sour Prom, a concert film by Olivia Rodrigo, debuted last night in a livestream.

The film features songs from Rodrigo’s recent hit album Sour being performed in the back of a limousine, on the dancefloor of a prom, in a darkroom and on an American football field.

You can watch Sour Prom in full here. The film lasts for 28 minutes, and has already accumulated nearly 2.5 million views on YouTube at the time of writing, just hours after its release.

Reaction to the video has been effusive, with fans sharing praise on social media.

“Olivia Rodrigo delivered on vocals and visuals,” wrote one fan.

“Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Prom performance was just perfect,” wrote another.

“SHE IS AN ICON, SHE IS A LEGEND AND SHE IS OLIVIA ISABEL RODRIGO,” wrote someone else.

“Olivia Rodrigo really made her own coming of age movie. #SOURprom was perfection,” wrote another person.

Rodrigo was recently accused of plagiarism by Courtney Love, who compared a promotional image of the 18-year-old artist to the artwork for the 1994 record Live Through This by Love’s band Hole.

Both images featured a young woman in a prom dress with smudged mascara.

Love was criticised by some for her complaint, with musician Elvis Costello speaking out in support of Rodrigo subsequently.