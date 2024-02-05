Grammys 2024: Olivia Rodrigo blows kiss to Taylor Swift after ‘Vampire’ performance

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift was spotted supporting Olivia Rodrigo during her 2024 Grammy Awards performance.

As the 20-year-old singer took the stage on Sunday 4 February to perform her Grammy-nominated hit track, “Vampire”, the cameras panned to Swift, who was seen singing and dancing along to Rodrigo’s song.

Following her performance, the Disney Channel alum appeared to blow a kiss to Swift from the stage. “Please tell me Olivia Rodrigo’s flying kiss was for Taylor Swift!!” one person said on X, formerly Twitter.

According to fans, the moment appeared to be a kind gesture amid rumours that she and Rodrigo are in an alleged feud. “Now can we put the hate and rumors to rest that they have beef?” one X user wrote, while another pointed out: “So where are the comments about Olivia and Taylor having beef now???”

Back in 2021, it was speculated that there was drama between the pair when Rodrigo gave Swift and Jack Antonoff - her longtime collaborator - writing credits for “Deja Vu” off her debut album, Sour. The song had interpolated Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” while Rodrigo also gave the pair writing credits for “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” since the tune interpolated Swift’s “New Year’s Day”.

Fans later believed that Rodrigo’s song “Vampire” was about her rumoured feud with Swift. However, the fellow singers have previously shut down rumours of a rift. In an interview with Rolling Stone published in September 2023, Rodrigo subtly hit back at some of the rumours that have been spread about her online.

“I don’t have beef with anyone,” she said. “I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say.”

She added: “There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories.”

During the interview, she was asked about the writing credits - which she also gave to Hayley Williams for Sour’s “Good 4 U” - after fans spotted that the tune sounded similar to Paramore’s “Misery Business”.

“I was a little caught off guard,” she said. “At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Is that the phrase?

“It’s not something that I was super involved in,” she continued, referring to the process of giving the song-writing credits. “It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn’t be the best person to ask.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

As for whether her song “Vampire” is about Swift, Rodrigo previously told The Guardian: “How do I answer this? I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t.”

“I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing,” Rodrigo added. “I was very surprised when people thought that.”

Meanwhile, Swift has also subtly shut down rumours of a feud with Rodrigo. While attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last September, the “Anti-Hero” singer once again cheered for Rodrigo during her performance.

During the 2024 Grammys, Swift took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. “Okay this is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number... if I’ve ever told you that,” she said onstage, before announcing that her brand new album will be released on 19 April.

“I know that the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion from the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years,” Swift continued. “Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called The Tortured Poets Department, I’m going to go and post the cover right now back stage, thank you. I love you.”

Find the full list of winners here and follow along with all of the latest Grammys updates here.