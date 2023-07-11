Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, for health reasons.

The 74-year-old Black Sabbath frontman was scheduled to perform at the heavy metal festival, alongside the likes of AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Guns N’ Roses, in October.

“As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October,” Osbourne shared in a statement on Monday (10 July).

The ailing rocker has suffered a number of health setbacks over the past few years after injuring his spine at his home in 2019.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward,” he continued in the statement.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed. The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.

“Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon,” he said.

The Independent has contacted Power Trip for comment.

Osbourne previously announced his retirement from touring in February. The singer cancelled his UK and European tour dates and released a statement saying he was not well enough to perform.

He also lives with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.

Osbourne said that announcing his retirement was “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans. However, a month later, in March, he said that if his doctor approved it, he would get back “out there”.

“If I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine,” Osbourne clarified to Billy Morrison on his Ozzy’s Boneyard SiriusXM show.

“But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off.”

Osbourne’s replacement at Power Trip has not yet been announced.