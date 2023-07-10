David Tennant savagely roasts Alex Jones during One Show interview

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Tennant made a brutal quip at Alex Jones’ expense during an appearance on The One Show.

The Doctor Who actor, 52, was invited onto the BBC series alongside his friend Michael Sheen, 54, with whom he stars in season two of Good Omens.

Tennant and Sheen were interviewed about the new episodes, which are set to be released on 28 July, when Tennant’s forthcoming Doctor Who return was addressed by hosts Jones and Jermaine Jenas.

Jenas told Tennant that Catherine Tate, who is returning alongside the actor as companion Donna Noble for the show’s 60th anniversary special, was also recently on The One Show.

“We spoke to her about it and she said it was like slipping back into a comfy pair of slippers – was it the same for you?” Jenas asked.

Tennant, who made his debut on the series in 2006, replied: “Yeah, I mean 15 years is quite a long time and you do worry you won’t be able to run fast enough anymore.”

Jones couldn’t contain her surprise at the length of time that’s passed since Tennant first played the Time Lord, exclaiming: “Is it 15 years ago? It’s not, David – it can’t be.”

Here, Tennant savagely quipped: “No, you’re a lot older than you think you are.”

Jones put her head into her hands as Jenas, Sheen and Tennant’s fellow guests, including Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, all laughed. “That’s depressing,” Jones replied while Kidman could be heard saying, “Oh my God!”

Tennant previously said he wanted to play the character again before he got “too old”.

David Tennant made cheeky quip at Alex Jones’ expense on ‘The One Show’ (BBC)

“The specifics of coming back to Doctor Who took a bit of wrangling,” he told Radio Times, adding: “But we were always receptive to the notion. Initially, it was a casual conversation going, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to do a one-off?’

“Then Russell [T Davies] was back running the show and suddenly it could be something bigger. But there’s really no pressure. It’s a victory lap, in a way – you get to enjoy something that had meant so much to you, one last shot before you get too old to do it again.”

In October 2022, Tennant also shared the one “worry” he had about his return to the show.

The three-part anniversary special, also starring Neil Patrick Harris, will air in November 2023. Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa’s debut as the Time Lord will be broadcast over Christmas.

Earlier this year, Jones, who has hosted The One Show since 2010, says she broke up with her ex, fellow TV host Steve Jones, after an interview betrayal involving Angelina Jolie that led to “a full-blown domestic live on Channel 4”.