Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rock band Paramore has been forced to cancel the remaining stops on the US leg of their This Is Why tour after lead vocalist Hayley Williams said she “can not physically go on” due to her persistent lung infection.

The three-piece group had originally postponed four shows in Seattle, Portland and San Francisco late last month, citing “sickness within the touring party”.

At the time, Williams, 34, had revealed that she had been on antibiotics and steroids to treat a lung infection and was pushing through it for over a week ahead of their Houston and Los Angeles dates.

However, in a new update, posted on Thursday (10 August) to the band’s Instagram Story, Williams told fans that “with a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both Portland and Salt Lake City”.

Paramore were scheduled to perform on Thursday in Portland, Oregon and in Salt Late City, Utah on Sunday (13 August).

“After my lung infection forced us to postpone four shows, I was hoping a week off performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong,” the “Still Into You” singer wrote.

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations. After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realising that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.

“I’m now risking long-term damage and I need to pay attention to my body.”

Hayley Williams (Getty Images)

Apologising to “all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out”, Williams added: “I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, she noted.

The news comes after NBA star Steph Curry lit up the stage during Paramore’s Monday (7 August) concert in San Francisco. The Golden State Warrior joined Williams to perform the band’s 2007 hit song “Misery Business”.

According to Paramore’s tour website, they still have a Friday 6 October performance in New York City at the New Yorker Festival before they jet off to Australia and New Zealand for six more shows in November.