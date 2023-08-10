Independent TV
Steph Curry joins Paramore on stage to sing ‘Misery Business’ with Hayley Williams
NBA star Stephen Curry joined Paramore on stage in San Francisco on Monday night to perform their song “Misery Business”.
The band has invited fans on stage throughout their This Is Why Tour and this time picked out the Golden State Warriors legend.
A video shared by Twitter user @melodramars shows the four-time NBA Champion on stage at the Chase Center, his home arena, singing “Misery Business” alongside frontwoman Hayley Williams.
Curry showed himself to be a true fan, delivering every lyric and giving a rousing performance.
