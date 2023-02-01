Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parklife festival have announced their line up for 2023, with acts including The 1975, Aitch and Little Simz topping the bill.

The Manchester festival will also host the likes of the Brit nominated Fred Again.., The Prodigy and Eliza Rose.

Parklife will take place on 10 -11 June at Manchester’s Heaton Park, which will host 10 stages across the weekend.

Other standout acts on the bill include electronic artists such as Nia Archives, Peggy Gou, Skrillex and Eliza Rose.

The festival performance will mark Manchester rapper Aitch’s first ever performance as a headliner.

"Buzzin to be headlining Parklife this year!” said the rapper on his forthcoming performance in his hometown.

“It’s been one of my main goals since I started music so for it to be happening now at this point is unreal. I don’t care what happens after this, I’m happy."

According to the festival, 200,000 music fans have already registered for access to tickets, which go on sale this week.

Parklife 2023 line up (Parklife)

How to get tickets:

With a record breaking number of fans pre-registered, demand for Parklife tickets is expected to be high.

Presale tickets: A limited amount of presale tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday 2 February.

General sale tickets: Any final tickets open to the public will be available from 10am on Friday 3rd February.

Tickets will be available here.