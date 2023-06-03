Paul Cattermole: Death certificate shows S Club 7 star died of heart-related issues

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul Cattermole’s death certificate has confirmed that he died of heart-related issues.

The S Club 7 star died suddenly in April aged 46, sending shockwaves through the rest of the band, who had been preparing for a reunion tour.

Cattermole’s death certificate, a copy of which was obtained by People, lists the cause as cardiac arrhythmia, acute myocardial ischemia and severe coronary artery atheroma and intraplaque haemorrhage.

Hannah Spearritt, 42, who once dated Cattermole, dropped out of the 25th anniversary reunion tour after news of his death.

The group’s five remaining members later revealed that they were renaming the band S Club for the forthcoming tour, which will be called the Good Times tour in memory of their late bandmate.

Cattermole had performed lead vocals on the band’s 2001 hit of the same name.

S Club now comprises Jo O’Meara, 44, Jon Lee, 41, Rachel Stevens, 45, Tina Barrett, 46, and Bradley McIntosh, 41.

Formed in the late Nineties, S Club 7 were known for hits such as “Bring It All Back”, “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin’”.

When S Club 7 disbanded in 2003, the group had recorded four studio albums and sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

The reunion tour of the UK and Ireland is set to begin in October.