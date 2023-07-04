Paul McCartney speaks out against three-hour concerts: ‘I blame Bruce Springsteen’
Springsteen is known for his epic live performances
Paul McCartney is not happy with the standards Bruce Springsteen is setting for everyone else.
The 73-year-old “Dancing In the Dark” rocker is known for his on-stage stamina with concerts sometimes lasting up to four hours.
During a recent appearance on Conan Obrien’s Needs a Friend podcast, McCartney, 81, bemoaned the expectations of modern-day concertgoers.
“These days, pretty much there’s the main act and there might be a warm-up act,” said The Beatles singer, recalling that in the 1960s, there were “a lot of people on the bill because nobody did long”.
“Now, people will do three or four hours. I blame Bruce Springsteen – I’ve told him so, I said, ‘It’s your fault,’” he said.
McCartney continued to say that, back in the day, The Beatles would do much, much shorter sets.
“You can’t now do an hour. We used to do a half hour. That was The Beatles’ thing – half an hour, and we got paid for it,” he said.
“That was it. A Beatles show, we were on and off like that. It didn’t seem strange.”
Last year, more than 100,000 people gathered to watch McCartney’s headline set at Glastonbury, ranking him among the biggest audiences a Pyramid stage act has ever drawn.
This year, 76-year-old Elton John may have gone even bigger with fans stunned at the scale of his Glastonbury audience.
