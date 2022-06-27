Paul McCartney has attracted criticism for playing a clip of Johnny Depp during his Glastonbury performance.

The Beatles star played the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night (25 June) and became the festival’s oldest ever solo headliner at 80 years old.

McCartney’s performance was widely praised by fans both at Worthy Farm and watching the coverage from home. You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the set here.

When he performed his 2012 track “My Valentine”, which he dedicated to his wife Nancy who was in the crowd, McCartney played snippets from the song’s music video, which features both Depp and Natalie Portman.

Many people, however, took issue with the musician’s choice to play a video of Depp on the jumbo screen during his set.

In the black-and-white clip, Depp is seen playing guitar and reciting the song’s lyrics in sign language.

This is not the first time that McCartney has played the clip featuring Depp at his concerts.

He has been using the footage during his recent US tour, while Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard was ongoing.

McCartney and Depp are reportedly close friends as well as longtime collaborators. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has starred in several of McCartney’s music videos.

In response to McCartney’s Glastonbury set, one person wrote: “Deeply disappointed in both Paul McCartney and Glastonbury for the Johnny Depp video. Feel like it goes against everything Glastonbury stands for.”

Another added: “”Wish Glasonbury had stopped this.”

“Not the cleverest thing to do. Paul – such a contentious judgement & a great way to alienate those who are not comfortable with the trial outcome,” said someone else.

“Depp singing to McCartney’s love song to his wife feels a bit off key,” wrote another.

A fifth added: “Did Paul McCartney really have a massive on screen Johnny Depp during his previous tune ? Ay caramba, everyone involved.”

Others, however, praised McCartney for his choice, with one person writing: “To see Paul McCartney showing support for Johnny Depp at Glastonbury was brilliant. Well done to everyone involved.”

Elsewhere during his headline set, McCartney brought out surprise guests Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen.

