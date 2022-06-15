Paul McCartney at Glastonbury: Day, time and stage details for musician’s second headline set

Former Beatle will headline Worthy Farm festical for second time

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 15 June 2022 12:07
Glastonbury Festival in numbers

Glastonbury is set to be headline by Paul McCartney.

The Worthy Farm music festival returns for the first time since 2019, with the 50th anniversary in 2020 and last year’s festival both having been cancelled due to the pandemic.

McCartney will headline the Pyramid State alongside Billie Eilish, the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, and Kendrick Lamar.

What day and time is Paul McCartney on stage?

The former Beatle will perform the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (25 June) at 9.30pm for an epic two hour 15 minute set, which will end at 11.45pm.

His set will follow on from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Haim and AJ Tracey.

This is the musician’s second Glastonbury headline performance after performing in 2004. Speaking about that set, he said: “My best memory was that moment we walked out on stage, when we performed there in 2004. The sheer size of the crowd, and the banners and the flags that they all hold up which reminded me of the battle of Agincourt.”

McCartney, who turns 80 on 18 June, is currently on his delayed world tour, during which he’s playing US cities he has never before performed in.

With the festival just two weeks away, ticket holders are already looking ahead at the weather forecast. Find the current forecast for Glastonbury weekend at Worthy Farm here.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in