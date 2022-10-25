Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Penn Badgley has joined social media platform TikTok and taken part in a Taylor Swift-inspired trend.

The actor shared a video featuring the singer’s new track “Anti-Hero” while dressed as his character Joe Goldberg from the Netflix series You.

In the video, Badgley lip-syncs the lyrics: “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me” as his character from the hit show, in which he plays a murderous stalker.

The video, which shows the real Badgley running through an apartment to open the door to his character, has already amassed 320K views and 100K likes since being posted on Tuesday (25 October).

Swift herself also commented on the video, writing: “OMG!!!!”

Fans of the actor celebrated him joining TikTok and following the trend in the comment section.

“Penn in his Swiftie era,” one fan wrote.

“MY GOD. Not you joining TikTok with Taylor as the soundtrack. PERFECTION,” wrote another.

“Penn you’re now my fave TikToker,” one commenter added.

Badgley has also already amassed 49K followers since joining the platform.

Swift herself started the “Anti-Hero” challenge, writing: “Join my #TSAntiHeroChallenge and share your anti-heroic traits,” in a YouTube shorts video.

On TikTok, the song has been used over 67K times since it was released on Friday (21 October) as part of the Midnights album.

The album quickly broke records to become the most-streamed album on Spotify in a single day, and received a five-star review from The Independent.

Badgley will reprise his role as Goldberg in the highly-anticipated fourth season of You, the first part of which is released on 10 February 2023.