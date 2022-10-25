‘It’s me, hi’: Penn Badgley joins TikTok to the tune of Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’
Badgley has already amassed 49K followers on TikTok
Penn Badgley has joined social media platform TikTok and taken part in a Taylor Swift-inspired trend.
The actor shared a video featuring the singer’s new track “Anti-Hero” while dressed as his character Joe Goldberg from the Netflix series You.
In the video, Badgley lip-syncs the lyrics: “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me” as his character from the hit show, in which he plays a murderous stalker.
The video, which shows the real Badgley running through an apartment to open the door to his character, has already amassed 320K views and 100K likes since being posted on Tuesday (25 October).
Swift herself also commented on the video, writing: “OMG!!!!”
Fans of the actor celebrated him joining TikTok and following the trend in the comment section.
“Penn in his Swiftie era,” one fan wrote.
“MY GOD. Not you joining TikTok with Taylor as the soundtrack. PERFECTION,” wrote another.
“Penn you’re now my fave TikToker,” one commenter added.
Badgley has also already amassed 49K followers since joining the platform.
Swift herself started the “Anti-Hero” challenge, writing: “Join my #TSAntiHeroChallenge and share your anti-heroic traits,” in a YouTube shorts video.
On TikTok, the song has been used over 67K times since it was released on Friday (21 October) as part of the Midnights album.
The album quickly broke records to become the most-streamed album on Spotify in a single day, and received a five-star review from The Independent.
Badgley will reprise his role as Goldberg in the highly-anticipated fourth season of You, the first part of which is released on 10 February 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies