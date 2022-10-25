Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘It’s me, hi’: Penn Badgley joins TikTok to the tune of Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’

Badgley has already amassed 49K followers on TikTok

Furvah Shah
Tuesday 25 October 2022 10:57
Comments
Netflix drop YOU season 3 trailer

Penn Badgley has joined social media platform TikTok and taken part in a Taylor Swift-inspired trend.

The actor shared a video featuring the singer’s new track “Anti-Hero” while dressed as his character Joe Goldberg from the Netflix series You.

In the video, Badgley lip-syncs the lyrics: “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me” as his character from the hit show, in which he plays a murderous stalker.

The video, which shows the real Badgley running through an apartment to open the door to his character, has already amassed 320K views and 100K likes since being posted on Tuesday (25 October).

Swift herself also commented on the video, writing: “OMG!!!!”

Recommended

Fans of the actor celebrated him joining TikTok and following the trend in the comment section.

“Penn in his Swiftie era,” one fan wrote.

“MY GOD. Not you joining TikTok with Taylor as the soundtrack. PERFECTION,” wrote another.

“Penn you’re now my fave TikToker,” one commenter added.

Badgley has also already amassed 49K followers since joining the platform.

Swift herself started the “Anti-Hero” challenge, writing: “Join my #TSAntiHeroChallenge and share your anti-heroic traits,” in a YouTube shorts video.

On TikTok, the song has been used over 67K times since it was released on Friday (21 October) as part of the Midnights album.

Recommended

The album quickly broke records to become the most-streamed album on Spotify in a single day, and received a five-star review from The Independent.

Badgley will reprise his role as Goldberg in the highly-anticipated fourth season of You, the first part of which is released on 10 February 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in