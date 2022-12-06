Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pharrell Williams song ‘Happy’ makes listeners happier than any other song, new survey finds

Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ apparently conveys the most joy, while Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’ was the most miserable

Megan Graye
Tuesday 06 December 2022 16:05
Comments
Pharrell Williams on the power of empathy

The happiest and saddest songs have been ranked based on how they convey emotion to listeners.

Following the latest Spotify Wrapped reveal, a survey tested some of the most streamed songs to establish which were the happiest and saddest.

From the data, Pharrell Williams’ 2013 song “Happy” was found to convey the most amount of joy to the listener.

In terms of sad songs, it was Nirvana’s 1991 track “Something In The Way” that made listeners the most miserable.

To discover the results, data company HappyOrNot collaborated with Durham University music expert Annaliese Micallef Grimaud to look at some of the most widely known songs considered happy and sad.

Recommended

They then analysed these using criteria such as vocal pitch to discover which of them best conveyed the intended emotion.

The top five songs that brought the most joy after “Happy” were “Hey Ya” by Outkast, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen and “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone.

In terms of what makes us feel glum, “Everybody Hurts” by REM was right behind Nirvana, with Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven”, Alice In Chains’ “Nutshell” and Pearl Jam’s “Black” following that.

HappyOrNot is the creator of the four smileys which enable users to give feedback.

Discussing the research, Miika Mäkitalo, CEO, said “It’s no secret that music can profoundly affect how we feel, or that musicians can seek to express their feelings at a certain time or about a certain topic through their work.”

Recommended

“In my research, I explore how people, irrespective of their musical knowledge (if any), think different emotions should sound like in music,” said PhD Grimaud.

“The formulas give us a good indication of which songs are most expressing sadness and joy,” she added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in