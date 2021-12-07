Pink makes a terminally ill fan’s bucket list wish come true

Pink made a terminally ill fan’s bucket list wish come true by scheduling a call with her over Zoom.

The 42-year-old singer spoke to 63-year-old Diane Berberian, who is facing her last days in hospice care with terminal bone cancer.

While Berberian spent the last year ticking off items from her bucket list, one still remained: speaking to her favourite musician.

The pair spoke on Zoom recently for at least half an hour.

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO TRY AND MAKE CONNECTIONS... OUR DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!! Pink sang ‘We Are the Champions’,” Berberian, who is a veteran elite runner and Ironman triathlete, wrote on social media.

“Most of my days start with the song of the day and it’s a Pink song usually. When I race, it’s always a Pink song,” the fan told Pink during their chat.

“You have a kind of bravery that I don’t understand,” the singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, replied, adding: “You’re bringing comfort to other people while you’re walking. You’re walking through this.”

Earlier this year, Pink’s father Jim Moore, passed away from prostate cancer.

The singer posted a tribute to Instagram, sharing photos of her as a child dancing with her father at a party and at her 2006 wedding to Carey Hart.

Alongside the photos she shared a quote from poet Emily Dickinson: “If I can stop one heart from breaking, I shall not live in vain; if I can ease one life the aching, or cool one pain, or help one fainting robin unto his nest again, I shall not live in vain.”

She added: “You did, Dad. You did. Til the next dance, Daddy-Sir.”