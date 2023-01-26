Nearly two-thirds of gardeners play music to their plants, research claims

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nearly two thirds of gardeners play music to their plants, according to new research.

Studies have shown that music helps plants to grow, with the vibrations stimulating their growth.

In a survey by music licensing company PPL PRS, which studied 1,000 gardeners, 63 per cent said they played music to their plants.

Like people, plants enjoy listening to music, while different plants prefer different genres.

Classical music is most effective on the growth of roses, while chrysanthemums thrive after just 30 minutes of play.

PPL PRS’s gardening expert Michael Perry (AKA “Mr Plant Geek”) said: “Using sound to stimulate growth is an entirely natural phenomenon.

“To that end – and as strange as it might seem – research suggests that plants enjoy music. With houseplants, a good beat can mimic the natural vibrations they would experience outside.”

According to Perry, jazz and classical music are the best genres for plant growth stimulation, so he advises plant owners to try pivoting to those genres.

“Plants in the great outdoors will benefit from the bees that are drawn to high-frequency sounds in music – these powerful pollinators play a pivotal role in plant reproduction as they pass pollen from one flower to another,” he added.

Michael Perry (AKA ‘Mr Plant Geek’) said plants enjoy music (press)

According to the research, 81 per cent of gardeners play music while they garden, with pop music the most popular genre to listen to.

Accompanying the music with the gardening makes people feel happy, the study finds.

Marianne Rizkallah, music therapist expert at PPL PRS, said: “Music has a profound effect on the brain, providing a boost to our mental wellbeing, our mood and our motivation. It can even help to alleviate symptoms of more serious mental health conditions like stress and anxiety.”

According to Rizkallah, gardening can also have positive effects on our mental health: “Gardening has a similar impact on our wellness to music – it’s good for relaxation, exercise and mental health. It’s a truly winning combination.

“Plants, like people, have different tastes in music too – with some genres providing better stimulation for growth,” she said.

“After all, we’re not too different as natural beings. Considering the similarly positive effect that being among nature can have, it’s no surprise that so many of us credit listening to music in the garden with feelings of calm and happiness.”