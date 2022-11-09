Post Malone set to make his India debut in Mumbai this year

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Post Malone is set to make his India debut in December this year.

The 27-year-old rapper will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert on 10 December at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai this holiday season.

The remaining acts are yet to be announced.

As per the ticketing website BookMyShow, “Zomato Feeding India Concert is an awareness concert, with an aim to create a community movement towards eradicating hunger and malnutrition in India”.

“The concert brings together international and national artists, impact makers, philanthropists, celebrities and you – the citizens, in our collective pursuit to build a hunger-free India.”

The early bird tickets are now live. They range between ₹2,999 (£32) to ₹19,999 (£215).

In September this year, Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, was admitted to hospital after “having a very difficult time breathing”.

During a concert in Boston, the “White Iverson” rapper tripped over on stage, bruising his ribs in the process.

While he reassured fans that “everything is good” following the incident, Post cancelled his concert at the TD Garden in Boston at the last minute.

In a post shared to his Instagram Story later on the day, the musician wrote that he was struggling to breathe and experiencing “a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move”.

“Boston, I love y’all so f***ing much,” Post wrote.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

He continued: “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so f***ing sorry,” explaining that the show would be rescheduled.”

“Once again, I’m so f***ing sorry,” he added. “I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon.”

Post Malone is known for his hit albums Beerbongs & Bentleys and Hollywood’s Bleeding.