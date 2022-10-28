Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pulp are finally back! The band have announced the dates for their first UK and Ireland tour in 10 years, ending in a headline slot at Latitude festival next summer.

The Sheffield band will visit venues across London, Dublin and Glasgow, as well as performing two shows in their hometown.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker announced the news via Instagram this morning “five minutes before the rest of the world”.

“Three months ago, we asked, what exactly do you do for an encore?” frontman Cocker said in the announcement.

“Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage, so… We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023.

“Come along & make some noise,” he added.

As well as announcing their tour, the band have shared the news that they will headline Latitude 2023 alongside Paolo Nutini and George Ezra.

How to get tickets:

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 4 November at 9am. They will be available here.

You can find the full list of tour dates below.

FRIDAY 26 MAY 2023 – Bridlington Spa

SUNDAY 28 MAY 2023 – Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

FRIDAY 9 JUNE 2023 – Dublin St Anne’s Park

SATURDAY 1 JULY 2023 – London Finsbury Park

FRIDAY 7JULY 2023 – Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

SUNDAY 9 JULY 2023 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

WEDNESDAY 12 JULY 2023 – Cardiff International Arena

FRIDAY 14 JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

SATURDAY 15JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

FRIDAY 21 JULY 2023 – Suffolk Latitude Festival