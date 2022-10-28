The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Pulp 2023 tour: How to get tickets to the band’s reunion shows
The band have announced a UK tour as well as a headline slot at Latitude next summer
Pulp are finally back! The band have announced the dates for their first UK and Ireland tour in 10 years, ending in a headline slot at Latitude festival next summer.
The Sheffield band will visit venues across London, Dublin and Glasgow, as well as performing two shows in their hometown.
Frontman Jarvis Cocker announced the news via Instagram this morning “five minutes before the rest of the world”.
“Three months ago, we asked, what exactly do you do for an encore?” frontman Cocker said in the announcement.
“Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage, so… We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023.
“Come along & make some noise,” he added.
As well as announcing their tour, the band have shared the news that they will headline Latitude 2023 alongside Paolo Nutini and George Ezra.
How to get tickets:
Tickets will go on sale on Friday 4 November at 9am. They will be available here.
You can find the full list of tour dates below.
FRIDAY 26 MAY 2023 – Bridlington Spa
SUNDAY 28 MAY 2023 – Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender
FRIDAY 9 JUNE 2023 – Dublin St Anne’s Park
SATURDAY 1 JULY 2023 – London Finsbury Park
FRIDAY 7JULY 2023 – Glasgow TRNSMT Festival
SUNDAY 9 JULY 2023 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre
WEDNESDAY 12 JULY 2023 – Cardiff International Arena
FRIDAY 14 JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena
SATURDAY 15JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena
FRIDAY 21 JULY 2023 – Suffolk Latitude Festival
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies