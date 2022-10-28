Peter Capaldi says as a Catholic he ‘saw something familiar’ in horror films

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Peter Capaldi has said that his Catholic upbringing meant he “saw something familiar” in horror films.

The Scottish actor was discussing his latest role in Amazon Prime horror series The Devil’s Hour when he said that he found watching horrors “comforting”.

“I’ve always liked a good horror film,” Capaldi told The Telegraph in a recent interview. “I find them comforting, rather than disturbing,” he said.

Capaldi explained that he watched the films to relax, turning to classics like Dracula: “Those films remind me of my childhood,” he said. “I was brought up Catholic, so when I watched horror I think I saw something familiar – gore.”

Elsewhere in the interview Capaldi discussed his disillusionment with British politics, saying that if given the opportunity again, he would vote for Scottish independence.

The ex Doctor Who actor also said he would not be interested in appearing as a Doctor again.

“In a story with all the Doctors in it, I don’t know how you could get a fair crack at the whip,” Capaldi said.

“There’s also this idea that when something’s a successful brand you have to keep going back to it. I loved playing Doctor Who, but I’d rather leave it,” he added.

Earlier this week, Doctor Who fans were shocked by the return of David Tennant as the Doctor – the first time he has played the role in 12 years.

Last week, former Doctor Jodie Whittaker appeared in her last episode as the doctor: “The Power of the Doctor”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The episode ended with Whittaker regenerating, with fans assuming that she would be turning into the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, but it was revealed to be Tennant.

You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.

The show will feature three special episodes as part of the 60th Anniversary in November 2023.