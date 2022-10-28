Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Take That have announced that they will headline the BTS Hyde park show next summer.

The performance will take place on Saturday 1 July 2023 with support from The Script and Sugababes.

Take That originally formed back in 1990 with five members: Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Jason Orange and Mark Owen.

Now, Barlow, Owen and Donald will reunite to perform the British group’s only show of next year.

“We’re so excited to be back together and that BST Hyde Park will be the first stage we perform on in almost four years,” the band said about the news.

“We have incredible memories of playing there in 2016, and we can’t wait to see everyone in July.”

The announcement follows the news that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel, P!nk and BLACKPINK will also play dates across the BST Hyde Park 2023.

Take That to headline BTS Hyde Park (press image )

How to get tickets:

American Express Cardmembers will have access to a presale, which will be available from Friday 28 October at 10am.

General release tickets will go on sale at 10am Thursday 3 November here.