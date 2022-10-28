The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Take That headline BTS Hyde Park: How to get tickets
The group will be supported by the The Script and Sugababes
Take That have announced that they will headline the BTS Hyde park show next summer.
The performance will take place on Saturday 1 July 2023 with support from The Script and Sugababes.
Take That originally formed back in 1990 with five members: Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Jason Orange and Mark Owen.
Now, Barlow, Owen and Donald will reunite to perform the British group’s only show of next year.
“We’re so excited to be back together and that BST Hyde Park will be the first stage we perform on in almost four years,” the band said about the news.
“We have incredible memories of playing there in 2016, and we can’t wait to see everyone in July.”
The announcement follows the news that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel, P!nk and BLACKPINK will also play dates across the BST Hyde Park 2023.
How to get tickets:
American Express Cardmembers will have access to a presale, which will be available from Friday 28 October at 10am.
General release tickets will go on sale at 10am Thursday 3 November here.
