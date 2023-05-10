Pusha T postpones his UK and European tour again because of ‘production issues’
‘We can’t deliver the show we envisioned,’ rapper said
Pusha T has once again postponed his UK and European tour due to “production issues”.
The 45-year-old rapper announced the news on Tuesday (9 May) via Instagram.
He wrote: “Apologies to my European family, but I have to shift my European tour dates due to production issues.
“After the overwhelming demand and sellouts it breaks my heart.
“We can’t deliver the show we envisioned within the original timeframe, and you all deserve the full It’s Almost Dry experience.”
The rapper also shared the revised dates and said: “More to be announced soon.”
Pusha T, real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton, was supposed to tour across the UK and Europe last year. However, in November 2022, the rapper announced he was going to have to postpone the dates.
At the time, the tour’s Irish promoter MCD Productions said: “The Pusha T tour is postponed to 2023 due to production issues, as we want to bring you the best show possible. Hold on to your tickets for news of rescheduled dates ASAP.”
In December last year, the “Brambleton” rapper also cut ties with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music and confirmed that he is no longer president at the label.
The rapper said he dissociated himself from long-term friend and collaborator West (also known as Ye), following his antisemitic comments.
After disagreeing on their views over the phone, the pair have not spoken, revealed Pusha T in a cover interview with XXL.
“He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it,” said Pusha during the interview.
