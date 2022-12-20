Pusha T cuts ties with G.O.O.D Music label over Kanye West antisemitic comments

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pusha T has cut ties with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music and confirmed that he is no longer president at the label.

The rapper says that he has dissociated himself from long term friend and collaborator West, following his recent antisemitic comments.

After disagreeing on their views over the phone, the pair have not spoken, revealed Pusha in a cover interview with XXL.

“He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it,” said Pusha during the interview.

At the beginning of December, West, who’d already been dumped by the likes of Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga said “I like Hitler” while on InfoWars podcast.

While host Alex Jones interviewed Kanye and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, West repeatedly praised the Nazi leader.

Pusha apparently believes that his former friend’s recent behaviour indicates mental ill health.

“I heard about this new stuff [comments on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that,” he said.

“It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it,” he added.

Pusha said West’s comments had affected him and called ‘sh** that’s being said’ at the moment ‘beyond disappointing’ (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview the rapper confirmed that he was no longer associated with G.O.O.D Music, but said that he still had a “50/50 venture with Def Jam”.

Pusha went on to recall the last time he and West had spoken over the phone while Pusha was on tour.

“I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, “Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that,” he remembered.

“We started working together in 2010. So, my relationship with him has never been like everybody else’s in regard to the filter. I never had a filter with him,” he said.

“I’ve always spoke my mind. People gotta remember, too. This isn’t new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that,” he added.

Pusha went on to admit that West’s comments had affected him and called “sh** that’s being said” at the moment “beyond disappointing”.

“It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years’,” Pusha said.

When asked about the rapper’s tendency to disagree with each other, Pusha told XXL: “He knows I will do everything I gotta do and wanna do.

“In regard to anything that jeopardises my look, my pride, anything. He knows that. He knows there’s no talking me off any ledges. He just can’t do it,” he added.