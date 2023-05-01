Rachel Stevens shuts down ex-fiancé Jeremy Edwards’ claim she cheated on him
‘I think she did have a fling,’ former ‘Holby City’ actor had said
Rachel Stevens has shut down ex-fiancé Jeremy Edwards’s claim that she cheated on him.
The S Club 7 singer was engaged to former Holby City and Hollyoaks actor Edwards from 2002 to 2003.
Stevens was then married to Alex Bourne for 12 years, but the pair split last year, and she is now rumoured to be dating her Dancing on Ice professional partner Brendyn Hatfield. Stevens was a contestant on the ITV series in January 2022.
According to Edwards, this has led him to believe that Stevens cheated on him when they were together – a claim Stevens has strenuously denied.
The actor told The Sun: “Since this story came up, it’s brought all this up again. And I’ve thought about it more, I’ve thought about our relationship, and I think she did have a fling.
“I would never in a million years have thought she would do something like this. But because of the story that has come out, it just makes me question our relationship.”
In a statement shared with The Mirror, via her rep, Stevens said: “This is a completely false story, the interview is absolute lies, and this did absolutely not happen.”
Stevens has two children with Bourne: daughters Amelie, 12, and Minnie, eight.
The singer recently shared a tribute to her S Club bandmate Paul Cattermole, who died 6 April aged 46.
News of Cattermole’s death came weeks after the band announced a 25th anniversary comeback tour, which they are set to embark on later this year.
