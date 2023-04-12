Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rachel Stevens has shared an emotional tribute to her late S Club 7 bandmate Paul Cattermole.

Cattermole was found dead in his home last Thursday (6 April) at the age of 46.

He and Stevens had sung together from the seven-piece pop group’s inception in 1998 until Cattermole’s departure in 2002.

S Club 7 recently announced a 25th anniversary reunion tour, in which Cattermole had been set to take part.

On Instagram, Stevens shared a photograph of Cattermole, alongside a written tribute.

“Thank you so much for all your beautiful messages of love and support,” she wrote. “The outpouring of love for our Paul has been so incredibly special and has meant so much.

“I hope he knew how loved he was. Such a kind, gentle and sensitive soul with the most incredible energy and such a wild free spirit. He would light up any room.

“We are heartbroken but so grateful for the memories we all shared An absolute shining star who we will love and miss always. RIP darling Paul.”

Stevens’ tribute comes after a number of other emotional messages from Cattermole’s former collaborators.

Fellow S Club alumnus Jo O’Meara shared a message on Tuesday (11 April) thanking fans for their support and words of condolence.

Also sharing a photo of Cattermole on Instagram, O’Meara, 43, wrote: “I just wanted to reach out and thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul.

“This has been utterly devastating, and I am totally shocked and heartbroken. We have lost someone so incredibly special to us all, and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go.

“Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives, and I will forever treasure the memories we made! I will love you always Paul, God bless you my darling, Rest in forever Peace. Love JoJo.”