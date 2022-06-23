Red Hot Chili Peppers end up supporting ASAP Rocky after rapper is late to band’s Manchester show

Artist couldn’t make earlier slot due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 23 June 2022 09:56
A$AP Rocky was so late for his support set for Red Hot Chili Peppers at Old Trafford on Wednesday (22 June) that the Californian band ended up performing before he did.

Grammy winner Thundercat was the first act on the bill, and was supposed to be followed by Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky and then Red Hot Chili Peppers.

But A$AP Rocky didn’t end up performing his 20-minute set until after the Red Hot Chili Peppers, making him the accidental headliner of the night.

Signs in the stadium had informed the 50,000 people at the show that “due to unforeseen circumstances, A$AP Rocky will now play immediately after the Red Hot Chili Peppers”.

Many fans were unimpressed. “Red Hot Chili Peppers cut short their set tonight so support act ASAP Rocky could play AFTER their headline set,” tweeted one person. “Been going to gigs for 30 odd years and never seen anything like it. Many disappointed fans. Bizarre end to the night.”

“A$AP Rocky has somehow just ruined a Red Hot Chili Peppers gig,” another wrote.

A third posted: “Asap Rocky didn’t even apologise for being that late he had to go on AFTER Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

(2022 Invision)

The Independent has contacted the rapper’s representatives for comment.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring with their new album Unlimited Love around Europe and North America until mid-October.

Read The Independent’s two-star review of the album here.

A$AP Rocky is out on bond after being arrested at an LA airport in connection with a shooting that happened in November 2021.

The 33-year-old rapper, who just had a baby with his girlfriend Rihanna, was arriving on a private plane from Barbados when he was arrested.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on 17 August.

