Rich Homie Quan’s official cause of death revealed after rapper died aged 34

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Rich Homie Quan’s cause of death has been revealed nearly a month after the Atlanta rapper’s death.

Quan (né Dequantes Devontay Lamar), who collaborated with Young Thug as Rich Gang, died at the age of 34 on September 5.

On Tuesday (October 1), the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office released its autopsy report, which listed Quan’s cause of death as an accidental drug overdose.

Per the report, according to People, several drugs were found in his system including fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, promethazine and THC.

The report also indicated that the late rapper showed no signs of trauma.

His brother told police that he thought Quan was asleep on the floor by the kitchen before he picked up the rapper and put him on the couch, saying it was “very unusual” to see food still in his mouth.

open image in gallery Rich Homie Quan (pictured in 2018) died of an accidental drug overdose ( Getty Images for BET )

Later that morning, police were called by a woman who noticed that Quan’s body was cold and he was not breathing.

Quan was one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the mid-2010s. He gained mainstream fame through the trap singles “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” and “Type of Way,” which became such a success that several other rappers jumped on the remix, including Jeezy and Meek Mill.

Quan appeared on a YG track with Jeezy and released the London on da Track-produced song “Lifestyle” through his Rich Gang rap collective that included Young Thug and Birdman.

Quan followed up with “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” a song produced by DJ Spinz and Nitti Beatz. It became his highest charting solo single at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He was also featured on Lil Dicky’s viral “$ave Dat Money.”

In 2018, Quan debuted his first and only studio album Rich as in Spirit, which mostly went without any features – except for “Think About It,” a single with Rick Ross.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

After news of his death broke last month, tributes poured in from across the music industry.

On Instagram, Migos rapper Quavo shared a photo of himself alongside former bandmate Takeoff, who died in 2022, Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan and Offset. He captioned the image: “May God be with US never saw this being apart of our journey.”

2 Chainz also posted an Instagram tribute, writing: “Dam lil brother ,we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something. my condolences bru.”

Megan Thee Stallion shared a picture of Quan, which she captioned: “RIP to one of the best.”

Additional reporting by The Associated Press