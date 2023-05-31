Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rick Astley appeared in his pyjamas on BBC Breakfast while taking part in an early-morning interview about his addition to the Glastonbury line-up.

On Tuesday (30 May), the full line-up and set times were announced for the annual celebration of music, which is taking place on Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 to 25 June.

Among the new additions to the line-up was “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer Astley, who will open the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (24 June).

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday (31 May), Astley, 57, admitted that he was “still a bit in shock” about being given the opportunity to perform at the festival for the first time.

“I kind of did think, that’s it, that’s my chance gone,” he said. “So I was really completely made up when they got in touch. Listen, it’s a badge of honour, isn’t it?... I get to play on the Pyramid Stage, which is absolutely bonkers to me, to be honest.”

With Astley starting his set at 12pm on the Saturday, the Lancashire native said: “I’ll be early, by the way. I’ll be very early on the Saturday. A bit too early, but there we go. I’m still in my pyjamas now. I might do it in my pyjamas.”

Asked if he was actually wearing his real PJs, Astley said: “They are actually my real pyjamas.”

“I wish we could do the show in our pyjamas, I really do,” presenter Sally Nugent joked, with Astley replying: “Next time! I wanna see that.”

Other new additions to the Glastonbury line-up include Queens of the Stone Age, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and a mysterious band called The ChurnUps, who are playing the Pyramid Stage on Friday (23 June).

Fans have begun speculating which band could be behind the new addition, who have no internet presence or listing on the Glastonbury line-up, with Blur, Pulp and the Foo Fighters all being suggested.

The Pyramid Stage will be headlined by the Arctic Monkeys and Guns and Roses on the Friday and Saturday night respectively, with Elton John closing out the festival as he headlines on Sunday (25 June).

Speaking this week about playing the festival, the “Rocket Man” singer admitted he was “a little intimidated” to play Glastonbury, as he has never attended before and has rarely performed at festivals throughout his career.

“It’s too many people for me,” he said. “I don’t like crowds. I have played festivals and I’ve really enjoyed them. But of course, Glastonbury is the crème de la crème.”

John’s Glastonbury show will be his last ever show in the UK, closing the UK leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.