Rihanna makes rare court appearance in support of A$AP Rocky at gun assault trial

Rihanna attended A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles trial for the first time in support of her rapper boyfriend, who’s facing two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The pop star, 36, who’s been in a relationship with Rocky since 2020 and shares two children with him, joined the “Sundress” artist’s mother and sister at the downtown L.A. courthouse on Wednesday (January 29).

Before the trial began on January 21, Rocky’s attorney noted that Rihanna could potentially make an appearance in support of the rapper, though it was unlikely because Rocky is protective and “doesn’t want her anywhere near this proceedings.”

“But that’s a family decision they’ll make,” lawyer Joe Tacopina said.

During the jury selection process, prosecutors questioned potential jurors about whether Rihanna’s connection to the case would impact their decided verdict.

While most said that they had heard of Rihanna, with some even labeling themselves as fans, all of those selected assured that it would not taint their judgment.

A$AP Rocky was supported at his shooting trial by partner Rihanna (not pictured) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, is accused of firing a gun at a former friend – Relli, born Terell Ephron – in a November 2021 incident. Should he be found guilty, he could face up to 24 years in prison.

The Grammy-winning rapper has pleaded not guilty to both counts of assault and declined a plea offer from prosecutors who recommended ​​a seven-year suspended sentence, three years of probation and 180 days in jail in exchange for a guilty plea.

On the first day of the trial, which is expected to last three weeks, Rocky’s lawyer said he fired blank shots from a prop gun in order to protect his friend.

Jurors were shown CCTV, which a prosecutor argued made it clear the musician had fired a gun at Ephron outside a parking garage in Hollywood.

But Tacopina said in the defense opening statement that the footage is meaningless without the testimony of the accuser, Ephron, who he argued is motivated by “jealousy, lies and greed.” He told the court: “This case rises or falls on his credibility.”

Ephron is expected to continue testifying during Wednesday’s trial. He took the stand on Tuesday, where he described the first part of the confrontation, and was on the verge of describing the alleged shooting itself when court ended for the day.

He said he and Rocky, members of the A$AP crew of creators at a New York high school, had been close but their relationship eroded after the latter rose to fame.