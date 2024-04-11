Rihanna makes frank admission about A$AP Rocky relationship

Rihanna made an honest admission about who is the true style icon in her relationship with A$AP Rocky.

The Grammy-winning singer, 36, spoke to Interview Magazine about her partner's desire to always dress up.

“I be feeling bummy as s*** next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane,” the star admitted.

“We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’”.

The mother-of-two shares children RZA and Riot with Rocky.