Rihanna and Jay-Z sent flowers to senior living facility after Super Bowl TikTok

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rihanna and Jay-Z sent flowers to the ladies of an assisted living facility in Kentucky after they recreated the Super Bowl halftime performance on TikTok.

The residents of Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green posted a viral video on TikTok last month where they’re dancing along to Rihanna’s “Rude Boy.”

The video has collected over 30m views.

Last week, the facility’s Facebook profile shared photos of red roses that Jay-Z sent to them.

“We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation!” read a note by Jay-Z included with the bouquet of 100 red roses and referring to the entertainment agency founded by the rapper.

According to reports, Rihanna also sent a bouquet of flowers to residents of Arcadia to congratulate them for their massively viral video.

The delivery came with a note that called the dance “amazing”, according to Buzzfeed.

“We were just in shock,” Paige Oakes, the center’s director of community relations, told the outlet. “This whole time, we’ve just been waiting for a response from Rihanna – not really thinking that it would ever happen because we know she’s busy and we didn’t really know if she saw it or not.

“It made our day knowing that it reached her and she got to watch it and enjoy seeing our residents dancing to her music and having fun.”

Rihanna confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl performance this year.

The pregnancy came after she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.

The Independent’s Mark Beaumont gave the “Work” singer’s performance a five out of five stars review. “All we saw was star quality,” he wrote.

In other news, Rihanna is set to perform her Black Panther song “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars this week.

The song, which Rihanna created with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson, is up for Best Original Song, marking her first-ever Oscar nomination.