Robbie Williams to play concert at Sandringham Estate: How to get tickets

‘So honoured to be playing this show at the Sandringham Estate in the UK Summer,’ said the Stoke singer in a tweet announcing the news

Megan Graye
Monday 05 December 2022 14:11
Comments
Robbie Williams calls in to Heart Radio interview naked in bizarre video

Robbie Williams has announced that he will play a show at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk next year.

The concert will take place at the estate, which is owned by the royal family, on Saturday 26 August 2023.

Williams’s gig will mark the first time the estate has ever been used for a live music event.

Sharing the news on Monday (5 December), Williams tweeted: “So honoured to be playing this show at the Sandringham Estate in the UK Summer.”

The event has been organised by Heritage Live which organises concerts “staged at some of England’s most beautiful and culturally significant venues”.

Promoter Giles Cooper said that “it’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better”.

“His 2022 arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for me he’s the best entertainer since Elvis!” Cooper added.

“We can’t wait! It will be the most magical concert in the most amazing surroundings that’ll live in our memories forever!”

Williams will only play two headline shows in the UK in 2023

(Getty Images)

The Sandringham show is one of only two UK shows for Williams next year and his only standalone headline show.

How to get tickets

Presale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 8 December and will be available here. 

In order to access presale tickets, you must pre register here. 

General sale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 9 December and will be available here.

