Robbie Williams to play concert at Sandringham Estate: How to get tickets
‘So honoured to be playing this show at the Sandringham Estate in the UK Summer,’ said the Stoke singer in a tweet announcing the news
Robbie Williams has announced that he will play a show at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk next year.
The concert will take place at the estate, which is owned by the royal family, on Saturday 26 August 2023.
Williams’s gig will mark the first time the estate has ever been used for a live music event.
Sharing the news on Monday (5 December), Williams tweeted: “So honoured to be playing this show at the Sandringham Estate in the UK Summer.”
The event has been organised by Heritage Live which organises concerts “staged at some of England’s most beautiful and culturally significant venues”.
Promoter Giles Cooper said that “it’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better”.
“His 2022 arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for me he’s the best entertainer since Elvis!” Cooper added.
“We can’t wait! It will be the most magical concert in the most amazing surroundings that’ll live in our memories forever!”
The Sandringham show is one of only two UK shows for Williams next year and his only standalone headline show.
How to get tickets
Presale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 8 December and will be available here.
In order to access presale tickets, you must pre register here.
General sale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 9 December and will be available here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies