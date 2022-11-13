Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rod Stewart has revealed he turned down more than $1m (approximately £845,000) to play in Qatar.

The musician was discussing the forthcoming World Cup when he explained that he’d actually been asked to play a show in the country in 2021.

“I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1m, to play there 15 months ago,” Stewart, 77, told The Sunday Times. “I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms.”

The rocker’s comments come as comedian Joe Lycett told David Beckham he would shred £10,000 if the sportsman didn’t pull out of his Qatar World Cup deal. He is reportedly being paid £10m to be an ambassador.

Beckham has been heavily criticised for accepting the money from a country where homosexuality is illegal, given that he has previously been viewed as a great ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

Many fans are worried about attending the approaching tournament, which begins on 20 November, with some fearing for their safety when in Doha.

When it was announced that Robbie Williams plans to play in Qatar this December, there was furious backlash.

TV presenter Paul O’Grady was among the critics. He said: “I’m surprised at Robbie. There’ll be a backlash by the LGBTQ community if he does perform.

“No amount of money would get me there.”

Earlier this month, Ian Hislop was praised for his “bang on” comments about the World Cup to Gary Neville on Have I Got News For You.

The satirical panel show’s Friday 4 November episode was guest hosted by the retired footballer.

When the subject of the World Cup being in Qatar came up, Hislop did not hold back.

When the former Manchester United pro, who is commentating at the sporting contest, asked Hislop if “it’s coming home”, he replied: “What, your reputation?” Read the full story here.