Roger Daltrey says he’s finished the script for the Keith Moon documentary

Roger Daltrey says he has finally finished writing a planned Keith Moon documentary.

The Who lead singer has been working on the film about the late drummer since 2005, but has assured fans that they won’t have to wait much longer.

Moon – who is widely recognised as one of the best drummer’s to have ever lived – died in 1978 from a drug overdose aged 32.

“I’m driven by this project. It came to me in a dream 30 years ago,” said Daltrey while speaking about the biopic in an interview with Vulture.

“I just finished a script, and I’m hoping to do my biopic of Keith within the next couple of years,” he continued.

I’m very pleased with the script,” said Daltrey. “I want people to get an understanding of him and his life, and the complete genius he was.

“He had so much talent, that boy, but he became out of control for a lot of reasons,” he added. “Mostly for lack of discipline. But once the drugs kick in, usually that disappears, doesn’t it?”

Daltrey also said he had an actor in mind to play Moon: “There’s an actor who I’ve seen and when I look at him I go, ‘God, it’s Moon.’”

Daltrey said that the actor he hopes to get is around 40, despite Moon only being 32 when he died.

“He might be too old, but then again, Keith looked 50 when he died. He was 32, but he looked 54,” he said. “I don’t want to jinx it and say his name.”

The Who in 1969 (Getty Images)

He continued about his choice of casting: “It’s all to do with the eyes. The eyes are all important. You virtually wouldn’t need to say any dialogue because you could read it in his eyes.”

“You can read so much in the face of Keith. He had such an incredible vibrancy,” he added.

Mike Myers was originally set to play the legendary drummer when the documentary was first in the works. However, long delays have meant that the Austin Powers star will no longer star in the film.

“[Myers] would’ve made a fabulous Keith,” said Daltrey, adding that it was “a shame” that it never worked out with the actor.