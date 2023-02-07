Brits 2023: How and where to watch the award ceremony

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Brit Awards are finally upon us, with only a few days left ahead of the prestigious music ceremony.

This year’s awards will be hosted by Mo Gilligan and will take place on Saturday (11 February) at the O2 Arena. It’s the first time the awards will have ever taken place on a Saturday.

On the night, live performances will come from artists including Stormzy, Lizzo, Harry Styles and Wet Leg.

Lewis Capaldi and Sam Smith will also play at the awards, with a debut performance from new artist, Cat Burns, set to occur.

You can find the full list of performers at the 2023 ceremony here.

Ahead of this year’s ceremony, emerging three-piece FLO have been announced as the winners of the 2023 Rising Star award.

Nominees for other awards include major artists such as Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys and Kendrick Lamar.

Recent Grammy winners Harry Styles and Wet Leg will go up against Stormzy, The 1975 and Fred Again.. for the prestigious album of the year category.

You can find the full list or Brit nominees here.

Brit nominee Taylor Swift attending the Grammys last week (Getty Images for The Recording A)

How to watch:

With the ceremony taking place on Saturday night, many fans are keen to make an event of watching the awards, but where will you be able to view the ceremony?

This year’s Brits will start at 7.30pm with red carpet coverage being shown on ITV2.

The awards ceremony will be shown live on TV from 8.30pm on Saturday 11 February on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX.