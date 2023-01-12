Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The nominations for the 2023 Brit Awards have been announced, revealing one of the most eclectic list of nominees in recent memory.

Indie duo Wet Leg emerged as one of the most-nominated acts with four nods, alongside regular Brits attendee Harry Styles.

Other acts up for some of the night’s top prizes include rapper Stormzy, rock band Arctic Monkeys, and The 1975.

In the international categories, Irish rock group Fontaines DC can be found muscling up against K-pop stars Blackpink and hip-hop artists Drake and 21 Savage.

As per last year, there is a relatively even split between male and female / non-binary artists, with the exception of the Artist of the Year category, which is dominated by male acts.

The biggest surprises are arguably the nominations of Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Christmas song “Merry Christmas”, and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s hit animated feature film Encanto.

Last year’s ceremony was a lively affair, attended by stars including Sheeran and Adele, who scooped prizes for Songwriter of the Year and Artist of the Year, respectively.

There was drama early on in the night, as pop singer Anne-Marie took a tumble during the first moments of her performance.

Mo Gilligan took over hosting duties from fellow comedian Jack Whitehall, who had presented the awards for the past four consecutive years. Gilligan will return to host the Brit Awards 2023 in February.

This year’s Rising Star award went to R&B trio FLO.

Here are the nominations in full for the Brit Awards 2023:

Album of the Year

Stormzy is up for three Brit Awards

The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Fred Again – Actual Life 3

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Harry Styles is up for Artist of the Year (PA Archive)

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

British Group

(Getty)

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best New Artist

(Satellite 414)

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

(Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”

Cat Burns – “Go”

Dave – “Starlight”

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “BOTA (Baddest of Them All)”

George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”

LF System – “Afraid to Feel”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

International Artist of the Year

(Getty Images for American Express)

Beyonce

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year

(PA)

Blackpink

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International Song of the Year

Mirabel and Bruno in ‘Encanto' (Disney)

Beyonce – “Break My Soul”

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – “Peru”

Cast of Disney’s Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Gayle – “ABCDEFU”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”

One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Genre categories (voted for by the public)

Alt/Rock

(Frederica Burelli - press image )

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Hip-hop/grime/rap

(Megan Graye )

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Dance

Singer Becky Hill is up for Best Dance Act (PA Wire)

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Pop/R&B

Sam Smith is nominated for Best Pop (Getty Images)

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

The 2023 Brit Awards takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 11 February