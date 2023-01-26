Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stormzy has been announced as the latest act taking to the stage at this year’s Brit Awards.

The rapper has received a total of three nominations at the 2023 ceremony: Mastercard Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act.

The 29-year-old, who previously performed at the 2018 ceremony, when he won for Best Male Artist, and in 2020, will perform at this year’s ceremony.

Stormzy joins the previously announced performers, who include Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, Harry Styles, Cat Burns, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, and Wet Leg.

The ceremony, which takes place on Saturday 11 February at the O2 Arena, will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Nominations for the ceremony were announced online earlier this month, with Styles and Wet Leg both nominated for four awards.

Other nominated artists include Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé, Cat Burns, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Eliza Rose, Lizzo, Nova Twins, Sam Smith, and Taylor Swift.

Emerging girl group FLO have already been announced as the winners of the 2023 Rising Star award.

Stormzy performing at the Brits in 2020 (Getty Images)

On Tuesday (24 January), it was revealed that Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson had also joined the line-up.

Lizzo, who will make her second performance at the ceremony, is up for two awards, including International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year.

David Guetta will make his debut performance at the Brits, and will perform alongside previous winner Becky Hill.

On the news of his performance, Guetta said: “It’s a great honour to be nominated for the Brit Award, as I have always felt a strong connection to British music and culture and had amazing experiences here.”

The ceremony will take place at the O2 Arena on 11 February and be broadcast live on ITV.