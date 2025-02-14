Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sabrina Carpenter fans are delighted with her collaboration with country queen Dolly Parton on a remix of her hit single, “Please Please Please”.

The pop star released a deluxe version of her sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, this week after triumphing at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Carpenter called Parton one of her “biggest idols” as she released a Thelma & Louise-inspired video along with the track, which adopted a country music twang to suit its guest star.

Shot in black and white, the video follows the duo as they try to evade police after kidnapping one of Carpenter’s ex-boyfriends, who is tied up in the back of their truck.

Carpenter appeared to change the lyrics for Parton, switching the expletive “motherf***er” to sing: “I beg you, don’t embarrass me like the others.”

“Dolly and me singing in a pickup truck!!!!!” Carpenter wrote on Instagram. “I am so honoured to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me.”

The US singer, 25, appeared to emulate the “Jolene” star with her blonde curls and lace gloves, while Parton herself was typically glamorous in sunglasses, sparking fingerless gloves and a sequin-covered sweater.

“Icons and icons oh we love to see it!” one fan wrote on Carpenter’s Instagram post.

“Yup, we needed this,” another fan said. “Dolly, Sabrina and a pickup truck.”

Others theorised that the unidentified ex-boyfriend in the back of the truck could be a reference to Barry Keoghan.

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton in the music video for 'Please Please Please' ( YouTube )

The Irish actor, who shot to international fame thanks to critically acclaimed turns in films such as Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin, starred in the original music video for “Please Please Please” as Carpenter’s trouble-making boyfriend.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

He and Carpenter were romantically linked from late 2023 until December last year, when it was reported that they had split.

“SPOILER ALERT THEY ENDED BARRY AT THE END OMG,” one fan wrote on Instagram, while another joked: “Barry is dead in the back.”

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter with Barry Keoghan in the music video for ‘Please Please Please' ( Island Records )

Shortly after rumours emerged that Keoghan and Carpenter had separated, the actor issued a statement condemning the “disgusting” abuse he had been subjected to, claiming that his grandmother and young son had also been “intimidated”.

In an interview with The Guardian last year, Carpenter said that working with Keoghan on the music video had been “one of the best experiences” she’d ever had.

“I’m very honoured and I got to work with such a great actor,” she said.

Carpenter won three Grammys at the ceremony on 2 February, including Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2024 hit “Espresso”, and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet.

She was also nominated for several other major prizes, including Best New Artist, which ultimately went to fellow pop star Chappell Roan, and the other three in the “Big Four” categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Album of the Year was given to Beyoncé for her country-inspired record Cowboy Carter, also featuring a Parton collaboration, while Song and Record of the Year both went to Kendrick Lamar for his Drake diss track, “Not Like Us”.