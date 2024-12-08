Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has shared a statement condemning the “disgusting” behaviour of fans, following rumours that he and “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter have broken up.

It comes shortly after the 32-year-old deactivated his Instagram.

Carpenter, 25, and Keoghan were first reported to be seeing each other back in December 2023, but a source confirmed to People magazine that the couple are now taking “a break” to focus on their careers.

However, rumours quickly spread online that the split was a result of infidelity on Keoghan’s part, though there is no evidence of this. (The Independent previously contacted representatives for Keoghan and Carpenter for comment.)

Keoghan, who recently admitted he’s “never trusted love” after growing up in foster care, has now issued a statement condemning the backlash, and detailing the ways that his loved ones have been dragged into the furore.

“I can only sit and take so much,” he wrote in a statement on X/Twitter on Saturday (7 December). “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to.

“I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work.”

He continued with an outline of the verbal abuse he has received.

“The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine.

open image in gallery Keoghan says his grandma and son have become involved ( Getty Images )

“Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for. Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also.”

He added that his family, including his grandma and his child, have been intimidated.

“Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. That’s crossing a line,” he said.

open image in gallery Carpenter and Keoghan were reportedly dating since first being spotted together at a dinner in December 2023 ( Getty Images )

“Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow.

“I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what.

“I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all. Thank u x.”