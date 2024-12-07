Barry Keoghan deactivates Instagram amid rumoured split with Sabrina Carpenter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Barry Keoghan has deactivated his Instagram account, shortly after it was reported that he and his partner, pop star Sabrina Carpenter, had broken up.

The Irish actor, 32, had been an active user of the social media site under the account @keoghan92, although the page is now shut down.

Keoghan had shared new photos on the platform just hours before deactivating, including selfies of himself in a gym locker room.

Carpenter, 25, and Keoghan were first reported to be seeing each other back in December 2023.

A source confirmed to People magazine that the couple are now taking “a break”, citing the pair’s desire to focus on their careers.

“They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” the source told the outlet.

Amid the news of their breakup, an annoymous message began circulating on social media, describing a rift between “an A-list singer who’s having her breakout year” and “her foreign boyfriend”.

It was claimed that the “boyfriend”, assumed by many to be Keoghan, had cheated on the “A-list singer” with a woman described as a “blonde, semi-famous, LA-based influencer”. Neither Carpenter nor Keoghan have addressed the anonymous post.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Carpenter and Keoghan for comment.

During an appearance on the latest episode of James Corden’s This Life of Mine podcast, Saltburn star Keoghan discussed his experience growing up in the foster care system.

Keoghan and his brother lived in many different foster homes as children, while their mother struggled with drug addiction. When Keoghan was aged 12, she died of a heroin overdose.

“I had a lot of problems with trust, never trusted love, never trusted that someone wanted to know me, or, let’s say, be a friend, for instance,” he said.

“You don’t trust the process of anything,” Keoghan continued. “You have a problem with attachment and abandonment, all of these things that I’ve been working on for many years with several therapists.”

On Friday (6 December) Netflix released a new one-off Christmas special fronted by Carpenter, titled A Nonsense Christmas.

In the variety special, the “Please Please Please” singer is joined by guests including Shania Twain, Chappell Roan, Cara Delevingne, and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson for a series of live performances, duets and skits.